New university registrar

By Jennifer Batten

The search committee for the position of university registrar has completed its work and has recommended Thomas Nault for the position.

President Gary Kachanoski has accepted the recommendation and the Board of Regents approved the appointment on Aug. 9. Mr. Nault will begin in the role effective Nov. 6.

Experienced administrator

Mr. Nault is an experienced administrator and has held increasingly senior registrarial positions in higher education over the past 15 years. He comes to the university registrar role from Centennial College in Toronto, where he currently holds the position of registrar.

Mr. Nault previously served in the roles of faculty registrar, associate registrar, director of admissions and director of scheduling in the Faculty of Applied Science and Engineering at the University of Toronto.

He holds a master of education in higher education from the University of Toronto and a bachelor of science from McMaster University.

“Mr. Nault has significant experience in admissions and enrolment services and he has demonstrated success in working to develop and deliver the most effective and efficient services to meet the unique and evolving needs of students,” said Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic). “I look forward to welcoming him to Memorial and to Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Dr. Golfman expresses her thanks to the search committee and recognizes the work of Ms. Jennifer Porter, who has served as acting registrar throughout the search process.

“I extend my sincere thanks to Ms. Porter for taking on this key role during the search for a permanent registrar.”