Top teacher

Teaching and Learning

By Janet Harron

Dr. Ailsa Craig, an associate professor and head, Department of Sociology, has been recognized with the President’s Award for Outstanding Teaching (Faculty).

The award recognizes those individuals who, through their creative approaches and sustained commitment to students, have generated intellectual excitement, have fostered the development of students’ skills and interest in their disciplines, and have contributed to a positive teaching and learning environment at Memorial University.

‘Crucial connections’

An active participant in social justice projects, Dr. Craig effectively illustrates the important link between research, teaching and service to her students by encouraging their own involvement in activities and empowering them to take responsibility for their efforts.

“I have long believed that there are crucial connections between social justice, mentoring, teaching and learning.” — Dr. Ailsa Craig

“I am thrilled to receive this award,” said Dr. Craig. “I have long believed that there are crucial connections between social justice, mentoring, teaching and learning, and it is such a gift to see those connections supported and acknowledged by this award.

“The work I do, both on campus and off, is about building community, sharing resources, and helping each other reach for it every single time,” Dr. Craig continued. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to do the work that I do, and for the ways that students open up and challenge themselves and each other, and for the ways that they challenge and push me to keep on learning right alongside them.”

Teaching and Learning chair

Dr. Craig has been deeply involved in the discussion and design of courses and curriculum, serving on departmental and inter-departmental committees that oversee academic programs and both undergraduate and graduate studies.

She has participated in inclusive experience and diversity workshops hosted by the Chair in Teaching and Learning for the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, co-facilitated a diversity dialogue workshop for the university community, and hosted a campus talk on student and faculty cultures to encourage dialogue on teaching and learning within the context of higher education, to name just a few of her recent accomplishments at Memorial.

She is a Fulbright Scholar and the recipient of the Dean’s Award for Outstanding Teaching from New York University, where she taught prior to coming to Memorial.