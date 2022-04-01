 Go to page content

Happy anniversary, Dr. Timmons!

President Vianne Timmons celebrates two years on the job

Campus and Community

April 1, 2022

By Memorial University

April 1 marks the two-year anniversary of Dr. Timmons’ arrival as president of Memorial.

Some might assume the ups and downs of COVID would slow down university activities. Nothing could be further from the truth.

As Dr. Timmons says, it’s been a wild and wonderful ride. From record research income to a new campus to the launch of three new master’s programs to support the high tech industry, there’s a lot happening at Memorial and the communities it serves.

In this three minute video, Dr. Timmons lists Memorial’s accomplishments during her first two terms.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Bronwyn Bridges wears black glasses and a green shirt. There is a wooden railing behind her and a garden with snow and bare trees too.

April 1, 2022

Remote patient care

PhD student co-founds company to revolutionize remote patient monitoring

From left are Dr. Boluwaji Ogunyemi, who is wearing a blue-coloured shirt, green pants and blue shoes; Dr. Paula Mendonça, who is wearing a black shirt and skirt, a red sweater and black boots; and Dr. Paul Banahene Adjei, who is wearing a brown sweater, dark pants and grey shoes.

April 1, 2022

Inspiring and impactful

Trio from Memorial saluted for making positive contributions

President Vianne Timmons wears a black shirt and brown blazer and stands in front of a green space.

March 31, 2022

Connecting With Communities

President Timmons pens Universities Canada blog post

Madilyn Miller wears a light coloured sweater and black shirt and rests a hand on a book shelf among book stacks.

March 29, 2022

Semester burnout

Gazette student columnist offers advice on getting to the finish line

Dr. Graham Skanes and librarian Colleen Field holding books and other materials in front of a wall with stained glass windows.

March 28, 2022

Honouring friendship

Two friends' love of books to benefit generations

An illustration of trees and clock tower in multiple shades of green.

March 25, 2022

Emissions reduction

Memorial’s carbon footprint is about to get much smaller