Happy anniversary, Dr. Timmons!

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

April 1 marks the two-year anniversary of Dr. Timmons’ arrival as president of Memorial.

Some might assume the ups and downs of COVID would slow down university activities. Nothing could be further from the truth.

As Dr. Timmons says, it’s been a wild and wonderful ride. From record research income to a new campus to the launch of three new master’s programs to support the high tech industry, there’s a lot happening at Memorial and the communities it serves.

In this three minute video, Dr. Timmons lists Memorial’s accomplishments during her first two terms.