Campus and Community

By Kelly Foss

Memorial University is opening its doors once again for Science Rendezvous.

The marquee event of Science Odyssey, a nation-wide celebration of science and technology taking place May 4-19, kicks off on Saturday, May 11, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on the St. John’s campus.

Representatives from the faculties of Science, Medicine and Engineering and Applied Science will deliver exciting and interactive exhibits and activities for students of all ages. Bricks 4 Kidz, Paradigm Hyperloop, the Newfoundland and Labrador Archeological Society and Let’s Talk Science will also be on hand.

Activities include a chemistry magic show, make your own chia pet, touch tank, coding games, a ship simulator and visual reality games, and many more exciting and hands-on experiments.

Biggest event ever

“Last year we had a record attendance and we are hoping to increase those numbers this year,” said Lisa Breen, chair of the organizing committee at Memorial. “Memorial University’s participation in Science Rendezvous 2019 will help showcase science, technology engineering and mathematics in a fun and entertaining way to people of all ages.

“By celebrating science and bringing researchers together with the general public, we hope to help foster a strong culture of science in this province, as well as across Canada.”

This is the eleventh year Memorial has hosted this event, and it’s expected to be the biggest so far. It includes more faculties and external organizations than ever before. Ms. Breen hopes to continue that growth in the coming years.

Every year Science Rendezvous, with support from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, partners with research and community organizations to give the public exciting hands-on and unprecedented access to Canadian research.

Hands-on experiments

Last year saw more than 1,000 free events take place in 310 cities during Science Odyssey, partnering 500 of Canada’s top research institutions and community organizations. Events span from Vancouver to St. John’s, and take place in venues ranging from small community centres to university campuses and large public parks.

This year Science Rendezvous festivals will take place simultaneously in 30 cities across Canada on May 11. More than 300,000 people attended events across Canada last year and even more are expected this year.

At Memorial University, events will take place on the St. John’s campus in the Bruneau Centre for Research and Innovation, Science, Chemistry-Physics and Engineering buildings. Free parking is available in lot 15 (near the Music building) and in lot 22 (near the Engineering building).