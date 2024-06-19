Breakthroughs and answers

Research

By Jeff Green

Forty-five Memorial University researchers spanning 16 disciplines have received more than $9.1 million in federal funding.

The funding supports new and existing research projects ranging from high-resolution seabed mapping to Arctic carbon capture and from human agility and aging of the central nervous system to building Canada’s climate resiliency.

The investments, announced on June 14, come from a number of funding programs, including the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada’s (NSERC) Discovery Grants, Discovery Launch Supplements, Research Tools and Instruments and Ship Time programs; the Canada Research Chairs Program; and the Canada Foundation for Innovation’s John R. Evans Leaders Fund.

“These inspiring and impressive results truly underscore the range of activities happening across our campuses.” — Dr. Tana Allen

Researchers in the faculties of Engineering and Applied Science, Humanities and Social Sciences, Medicine and Science; Grenfell Campus’s School of Science and the Environment; and the Marine Institute’s School of Fisheries and Centre for Fisheries Ecosystem Research share the funding.

“These inspiring and impressive results truly underscore the range of activities happening across our campuses,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research). “Through these investments by the Government of Canada, our researchers are taking risks, creating new insight and making discoveries. My sincere congratulations to the recipients and the staff members who support and facilitate these important funding opportunities.”

Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council

Below is a listing of Memorial’s results from NSERC’s Discovery Grants, Discovery Launch Supplements, Research Tools and Instruments and Ship Time programs.

Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science

Dr. Sima Ahmad Alidokht, Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, for Enhanced Surface Engineering of Multi-Principal Element Alloys Tribological Coatings through Utilization of Third-Bodies Analysis Insights for Harsh Environment Applications, $145,000

Dr. Ashutosh Dhar, Department of Civil Engineering, for Integrity of pipelines subjected to geotechnical loads, $215,000

Dr. Ahmed Elruby, Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, for The Effect of Microstructural Defects on the Elastoplastic Behavior of Additively Manufactured Multi-metallic Parts, $140,000

Dr. Weimin Huang, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, for Ocean Remote Sensing Using High-frequency and Microwave Radars: Theoretical Models and Application Algorithms, $275,000

Dr .Lesley James, Department of Process Engineering, for Hybrid Data-Driven Molecular to Macro Upscaling for Clean Energy Storage, $268,500

Dr. Mohsin Jamil, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, for Innovative Power Electronics Technologies for Power Quality Improvements in Smart Grids, $195,000

Dr. Andrew Vardy, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, for Multi-Object Manipulation by Robot Swarms, $145,000

Dr. Sohrab Zendehboudi, Department of Process Engineering, for Assessment of Arctic Carbon Capture with Direct Air Capture (DAC) Technology, $230,000

Dr. Lihong Zhang, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, for Automated Synthesis of Analog and Mixed-Signal Integrated Circuits and Systems Powered by Advanced Machine Learning, $230,000

Dr. Yan Zhang, Department of Process Engineering, for Water and Wastewater Treatment by Porous Biopolymeric and Carbonaceous Composite Materials, $195,000

Total: $2,038,500

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

Dr. Benjamin Misiuk, Department of Geography, for High-resolution seabed mapping in support of regional management and science priorities, $130,000

Total: $130,000

Faculty of Medicine

Dr. Craig Moore, Division of BioMedical Sciences, for MicroRNAs as regulators of cell phenotype and function in the central nervous system, $200,000

Dr. Michelle Ploughman, Division of BioMedical Sciences, for Human agility and aging of the central nervous system: Focus on sex differences, $195,000

Dr. Tevye Stachniak, Division of BioMedical Sciences, for Synapse specific optogenetic and chemogenetic tool development, $195,000

Total: $590,000

Faculty of Science

Dr. G. Todd Andrews, Department of Physics and Physical Oceanography, for Brillouin Scattering Studies of Quantum van der Waals Solids and Related Materials, $170,000

Dr. Mark Berry, Department of Biochemistry, for Cellular processes involved in the functions of Trace Amine-Associated Receptors, $240,000

Dr. Dawn Bignell, Department of Biology, for Exploring the molecular mechanisms of plant pathogenicity in Streptomyces bacteria, $240,000

Dr. Jacqueline Blundell, Department of Psychology, for The long shadow of fear, $235,000

Dr. Graham Bodwell, Department of Chemistry, for Aromatization-based Methodology and Strategies for the Synthesis and Study of Nonplanar PAHs, $240,000

Dr. Robert Brown, Department of Biochemistry, for Examination of the effects on cellular functions by lipoprotein lipid hydrolysis products generated by lipoprotein lipase, $200,000

Dr. Candemir Cigsar, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, for Statistical Models and Methods for the Analysis of Complex Event History Data, $105,000

Dr. Zahra Farahnak, Department of Biochemistry, for Omega-3 fatty acids metabolism in aging, $145,000

Dr. Colin Farquharson, Department of Earth Sciences, for Development of new, integrated computer modelling and interpretation methods for geophysical and geological data, $255,000

Dr. Jay Henderson, Department of Computer Science, for Transitioning Users to Spatial Gesture Input, $120,000

Dr. Francesca Kerton, Department of Chemistry, for Using Green Chemistry to Build Up and Break Down Materials, $310,000

Dr. Christopher Kozak, Department of Chemistry, for Life in Plastic. Can it be Fantastic?, $240,000

Dr. Kaiyang Liu, Department of Computer Science, for Network Intelligence for Next-generation Cloud Computing, $125,000

Dr. Scott MacLachlan, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, for Design and Analysis of Algorithms for High-Performance Scientific Computing, $240,000

Dr. Marco Merkli, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, for Advancing the Rigorous Theory of Open Quantum Systems, $205,000

Dr. Oscar Meruvia-Pastor, Department of Computer Science, for Mobile Extended Reality Systems for 3D Telepresence and Telecollaboration, $145,000

Dr. Navid Nasr Esfahani, Department of Computer Science, for Information-Theoretically Secure Distributed Systems, $120,000

Dr. Vinicius Prado da Fonseca, Department of Computer Science, for Tactile sensing for the next generation of robotic and prosthetic manipulation, $125,000

Dr. Alexander Shestopaloff, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, for Robust identification of structure in complex data, $95,000

Dr. Talia Stockmann, Department of Chemistry, for Electrosynthesis of Nanocomposite Materials, $180,000

Dr. Stefan Wallin, Department of Physics and Physical Oceanography, for Computer simulations of proteins in crowded and confined spaces, $140,000

Dr. Nan Zheng, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, for Statistical models and methods for complex data in fisheries and other ecological studies, $115,000

Total: $3,990,000

Grenfell Campus

Dr. Robert Bailey, School of Science and the Environment for Algebraic Graph Theory and Related Topics, $120,000

Dr. Christina Smeaton, School of Science and the Environment, for Rooting for net zero emissions: Building Canada’s climate resiliency through the development of carbon smart composting methods and organic fertilizers, $135,000

Total: $255,000

Marine Institute

Dr. Matthew Robertson, Centre for Fisheries Ecosystems Research, School of Fisheries, for State-of-the-art modeling approaches for incorporating ecosystem knowledge into Canadian fisheries stock assessments, $145,000

Total: $145,000

These grants provide resources to support early career researchers as they establish a Discovery Grant-funded research program.

Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science

Dr. Sima Ahmad Alidokht, Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, for Enhanced Surface Engineering of Multi-Principal Element Alloys Tribological Coatings through Utilization of Third-Bodies Analysis Insights for Harsh Environment Applications, $12,500

Dr. Ahmed Elruby, Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, for The Effect of Microstructural Defects on the Elastoplastic Behavior of Additively Manufactured Multi-metallic Parts, $12,500

Total: $25,000

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

Dr. Benjamin Misiuk, Department of Geography, for High-resolution seabed mapping in support of regional management and science priorities, $12,500

Total: $12,500

Faculty of Medicine

Dr. Tevye Stachniak, Division of BioMedical Sciences, for Synapse specific optogenetic and chemogenetic tool development, $12,500

Total: $12,500

Faculty of Science

Dr. Zahra Farahnak, Department of Biochemistry, for Omega-3 fatty acids metabolism in aging, $12,500

Dr. Jay Henderson, Department of Computer Science, for Transitioning Users to Spatial Gesture Input, $12,500

Dr. Kaiyang Liu, Department of Computer Science, for Network Intelligence for Next-generation Cloud Computing, $12,500

Dr. Navid Nasr Esfahani, Department of Computer Science, for Information-Theoretically Secure Distributed Systems, $12,500

Dr. Vinicius Prado da Fonseca, Department of Computer Science, for Tactile sensing for the next generation of robotic and prosthetic manipulation, $12,500

Dr. Alexander Shestopaloff, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, for Robust identification of structure in complex data, $12,500

Dr. Nan Zheng, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, for Statistical models and methods for complex data in fisheries and other ecological studies, $12,500

Total: $87,500

Grenfell Campus

Dr. Christina Smeaton, School of Science and the Environment, for Rooting for net zero emissions: Building Canada’s climate resiliency through the development of carbon smart composting methods and organic fertilizers, $12,500

Total: $12,500

Marine Institute

Dr. Matthew Robertson, Centre for Fisheries Ecosystems Research, School of Fisheries, for State-of-the-art modeling approaches for incorporating ecosystem knowledge into Canadian fisheries stock assessments, $12,500

Total: $12,500

Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science

Dr. Bing Chen, Department of Civil Engineering, for Multi-Functional Wave Tank Platform for Marine Oil Pollution and Spill Response Research and Training (Wave-POL), $145,661

Dr. Xili Duan, Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, for A Rheometer System for Energy and Harsh Environment Research, $143,846

Total: $289,507

Faculty of Medicine

Dr. Jessica Esseltine, Division of BioMedical Sciences, for Monitoring the electrical activity of excitable cells, $150,000

Dr. Tevye Stachniak, Division of BioMedical Sciences, for Electrophysiology rig for synapse specific optogenetic tool development, $122,595

Total: $272,595

Marine Institute

Dr. Maxime Geoffroy, Centre for Fisheries Ecosystems Research, School of Fisheries, for Comprehensive survey of the northern Baffin Bay and Pikialasorsuaq marine ecosystems, $240,000

Total: $240,000

Two Memorial researchers have been renewed as Canada Research Chairs:

Dr. Touati Benoukraf, Division of BioMedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, renewed as Memorial’s Tier 2 Canada Research Chair in Bioinformatics for Personalized Medicine

Dr. Heather Reader, Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, renewed as Memorial’s Tier 2 Canada Research Chair in Chemistry of the Ocean and Atmosphere

Tier 2 Chairs, tenable for five years and renewable once, are valued at $100,000 annually for five years.

Total: $1,000,000

John R. Evans Leaders Fund, affiliated with the Canada Research Chairs Program

Dr. Heather Reader, Tier 2 Canada Research Chair in Chemistry of the Ocean and Atmosphere, Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, for Laboratory for Marine Blue Carbon Analysis, $75,000

Total: $75,000

