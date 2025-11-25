From coral reefs to icebreakers

Research

By Madeline Meadus

The second in a series of Q&As with members of Memorial’s research community as we celebrate Research Week, Nov. 24-28. Check out the event calendar Research Week.

Memorial University student Jennifer Herbig says it best about her path from working as a biologist in the southern U.S. to becoming a PhD student in fisheries science at the Marine Institute.

“I was excited to trade coral reefs and flip flops for foul-weather gear and icebreaker ships,” said Ms. Herbig, who successfully defended her doctoral thesis, titled Arctic Cod (Boreogadus saida) Ecology in a Changing Canadian Arctic: Effects of Biophysical Drivers on Abundance, Distribution, Movement, and Growth, in October.

Read on to learn more about her childhood days of swimming with triggerfish and sharks, how studying the effect of climate change on fish in the Canadian Arctic was a natural progression of her academic journey and how her Marine Institute doctoral program allowed for her participation in large-scale polar programs and to collaborate with experienced mentors.

MM: Describe your research journey and how you got into this research space?

JH: I’ve always been fascinated by fish.

Growing up, I kept aquariums and spent summers fishing with my grandpa, which led me to a bachelor’s degree in marine biology at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where I studied how beach modification affects nearshore fish and zooplankton communities.

I went on to complete a master’s at Auburn University in Alabama using acoustic telemetry to study how reef fish use artificial habitats. I spent a lot of time SCUBA diving and getting chased around by triggerfish and sharks.

After that, I worked as a biologist for state agencies in the U.S. and saw first-hand how climate change was quickly transforming the ecosystem.

When a PhD position opened at the Marine Institute to study how fish in the Canadian Arctic respond to climate change, it seemed like a new adventure, but at the same time, it was a natural next step for my research focus.

MM: What motivates you?

JH: I like to read very old research papers, from back when the field was new, and you could do groundbreaking research at the local beach.

“[The Marine Institute] is the sort of environment that encourages growth and rewards curiosity.”

Everything felt new and exciting, then, because even little observations were groundbreaking.

I think we can keep that sort of spirit alive if we keep asking exciting questions and don’t lose the joy of just looking around in the backyard.

MM: How has the Marine Institute helped prepare you for your research career?

JH: During my PhD, the Marine Institute gave me the opportunity to conduct research in some incredible places and to work alongside incredible people.

It’s the sort of environment that encourages growth and rewards curiosity.

I’ve had the opportunity to be part of a highly collaborative team and participate in large-scale polar programs that provided hands-on experience in challenging environments.

Access to experienced mentors and colleagues has helped me strengthen the technical and analytical skills essential for my research career.

The PhD program has been great, but it’s the people who have made my experience excellent.

MM: Outside of your research, what do you enjoy doing?

JH: More research? Just kidding.

Outside of research, I enjoy reading, hiking and spending time outdoors, especially on the water.

I also love spending time with my husband and son, whether we’re exploring new places or just spending a day outside together.

MM: What advice do you have for future learners?

JH: Be open to new opportunities; you never know where they might lead, who you might meet and what skills you’ll gain along the way.

Seek out collaboration and don’t be afraid to ask questions; some of the best ideas and experiences will come from the people you work with.

