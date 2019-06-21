Improved results

Research

By Jeff Green

Memorial ranks among Canada’s top post-secondary institutions that have increased their output in top-cited journals over the past decade.

The Centre for Science and Technology Studies (CWTS), based at Leiden University in The Netherlands, recently published its 2019 world ranking of university research output.

Memorial placed third in the top 10 most improved Canadian post-secondary institutions when it comes to research output, with a 65 per cent increase in its total number of indexed publications from 2006-09 to 2014-17 — the third fastest growth rate in Canada.

Memorial’s rankings are available here; results were also highlighted in a recent Higher Education Strategy Associates posting.

The CWTS Leiden Ranking 2019 is based on bibliographic data from the Web of Science database produced by Clarivate Analytics.

National and international profile

In terms of research impact, Memorial had the third fastest growth rate among Canadian universities for the number of papers that are among the top 10 per cent most frequently cited in the world — increasing 87 per cent from 2006-09 to 2014-17.

Further, the percentage of published papers that are among the top 10 most frequently cited articles has increased by 13 per cent in the same time period.

“Memorial researchers continue to publish their findings and outcomes in top-tier publications around the world.” — Dr. Neil Bose

Memorial also had the sixth highest rate of growth for publications that have collaborators from outside the university – growing 83 per cent from 2006-07 to 2014-17; 72 per cent of all Memorial publications have co-authors from other organizations.

“Through the innovative work led by our faculty, staff and students, Memorial continues to grow our national and international profile,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“The data released by Leiden University, which is based on scientific performance, further exemplifies our commitment to building our reputation for leading-edge research. Memorial researchers continue to publish their findings and outcomes in top-tier publications around the world. Those efforts enhance our global position and helps attract graduate students and new faculty members to Newfoundland and Labrador.”

World rankings

From 2006-09 to 2014-17, Memorial had the second highest rate of growth in publications in Canada in the fields of life and earth sciences, and mathematics and computer science and the fourth highest rate of growth in publications in the field of social sciences and humanities research.

According to the Leiden University rankings, Memorial places 600 among its listing of nearly 1,000 major universities around the world.

The Centre for Science and Technology Studies focuses its work on examining scientific research and its connections to technology, innovation and society.