Strong showing

Research

By Jeff Green

Memorial continues to earn favourable grades when it comes to the study of a variety of subjects.

According to the QS World University Rankings by Subject for 2022, Memorial earned positive results in a number of individual areas.

Considered one of the leading university rankings, the QS World University Rankings by Subject rates top global universities in 51 subjects in five categories.

Subject specializations

Within the Engineering and Technology category, Memorial is among the top 51-100 worldwide universities for the study of petroleum engineering and ties for third place in Canada.

For the study of engineering, electrical and electronic, Memorial ranks among the top 351-400 universities and ties for No. 17 in Canada.

And, for engineering, mechanical, aeronautical and manufacturing, Memorial ranks within the top 501-520 global universities and places No. 20 in this country.

“Memorial is committed to enhancing our worldwide profile as an innovation leader.” — Dr. Neil Bose

In the life sciences and medicine category, Memorial is among the top 501-550 for the study of medicine and ranks No. 17 across the country.

Meanwhile, in the natural sciences category, Memorial ranks among the top 451-500 international universities for the study of mathematics and ties for No. 19 in Canada.

‘Leading-edge institution’

“These latest subject rankings demonstrate Memorial’s strengths in key areas on the global stage and here in Canada,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“Memorial is committed to enhancing our worldwide profile as an innovation leader. Growing our international reputation as a leading-edge research institution helps attract elite scholars and the next generation of researchers to Newfoundland and Labrador. These individuals dedicate their careers to pushing the boundaries of knowledge and make our world a better place.”

The methodology for the QS World University Rankings by Subject uses data from global surveys of academics and employers, as well as citations per paper and h-index in subjects, which are sourced from Elsevier’s Scopus database.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds released its twelfth edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject on April 6. It provides a comparative analysis on the performance of 15,200 individual university programs, taken by students at 1,543 universities in 88 locations across the world, across 51 academic disciplines.