World recognition

Research

By Jackey Locke

Eight researchers from the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science are on the World’s Top 2% Scientists list.

The list, which was published recently by Stanford University, includes a list of 159,683 researchers that represent the top two per cent of the most-cited scientists in the world across various disciplines.

On the impressive list from the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science are Dr. Faisal Khan, associate dean, graduate studies; Dr. Greg Naterer, dean; Dr. Yuri Muzychka, department head, mechanical engineering; Dr. Octavia Dobre, associate dean, research; Dr. Tariq Iqbal, electrical and computer engineering; Dr. Mahmoud Haddara, professor emeritus; Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president, research, Memorial University; and Dr. R. Seshadri, retired professor, mechanical engineering.

“Congratulations to all of our researchers on the list,” said Dr. Dennis Peters, acting dean, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science. “We are so proud. This global recognition proves that our researchers are experts in their respective fields and leading the way globally.”

The report was prepared by Prof. John PA Loannidis, Standford University, and his team. The list was created due to great interest in the databases of standardized citation metrics across all scientists and scientific disciplines. The analysis assesses scientists for long-career citation impact, as well as for 2019, and includes information on citations, h-index and co-authorship, among other criteria.

Dr. Dobre is honoured to be on the list and feels it’s important for top researchers to be recognized.

“It is wonderful to see our researchers recognized internationally as leaders in their fields,” said Dr. Dobre. “We hope that many more colleagues will be in included in the top two per cent list in the future.”

The list includes 63 researchers from Memorial, including the late Dr. Md Azizur Rahman, a longtime electrical engineering professor in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science.