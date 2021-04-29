Student Life

For the second year in a row, Memorial University is offering a selection of courses for new students scheduled to start university in the fall 2021 semester.

In a special summer semester, incoming students have the opportunity to register for university credit courses held during Memorial’s six-week summer session. In summer 2020 more than 700 students registered for courses in the Kickstart program.

Kickstart will run June 28-Aug. 7. Registration opens on Tuesday, June 1.

More information about this year’s course offerings, details on how to register and course descriptions are available here.

Academic advantages

Tom Nault, university registrar, says Kickstart gives students an advantage by helping them to adjust to university level learning before the full semester starts.

“This prepares students to excel in their first semester,” Mr. Nault said. “It also provides students with an opportunity to keep engaged in academics over the summer and potentially take a course from an area of study new to them.

“Students earn credits towards their degree, so it allows them to take one less course at some point in their degree,” he continued. “It also introduces students to university learning, to get an opportunity to use various university systems and get used to things like taking notes from a lecture.”

Lots of choice

Seventeen first-year courses are being offered from the faculties of Business Administration, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Science; and the schools of Fine Arts, Human Kinetics and Recreation, Music, Social Work, and Science and the Environment.

Students who are still considering applying to Memorial can also take advantage of this opportunity, getting a head start on the fall semester.