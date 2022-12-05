 Go to page content

Supporting startups

Med-tech work terms at Harlow Campus: meet Ashlee Morgan

Student Life

Dec. 5, 2022

By Ashlee Morgan

The second in a series of six student accounts of their commerce program work terms based at Harlow Campus.

Being stationed in the U.K. working for a Newfoundland and Labrador-based startup company has been an eye-opening experience.

It has gotten me involved in initiatives and projects that I never would have imagined.

I’ve been applying to pitch competitions, grant applications, reaching out to venture capitalists and communicating with potential collaborators and partners in the U.K.

Having the opportunity to contribute to Amp Health, an app that supports individuals living with diabetes, is so rewarding.

Helping the company reach milestones that could help create a successful development in the U.K. is a great feeling.

I never thought I could make such an impact on a business’s future.

Working every day to secure funding, make connections and increase the development of the company has helped me grow as a future business professional.

Two women stand next to each other in front of a fireplace with a mirror over it, a painting on the wall and gilded mouldings. A colourful rug is on the floor.
Ashlee Morgan is at right. Amp Health co-founder Mandy Woodland is at left.
Photo: Submitted

I’ve realized that the med-tech industry is growing rapidly around the world, and Newfoundland and Labrador is no exception.

As I learn about med-tech development, I see many similarities in Newfoundland and Labrador and in the U.K.

The province has a growing tech industry and advancements in med-tech innovation are happening every day.

In the U.K., the health-care system is different from that in Newfoundland and Labrador, but the National Health System is largely looking for health innovation, digital health and all areas of med-tech opportunities.

Similarly, the U.K. faces a lot of the same health issues as in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The opportunities for health-care advancements with technology are endless, and Newfoundland and Labrador has entrepreneurs changing the future of health care.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, I have had extensive experience working remotely, both as a student and an employee.

However, working internationally for a Newfoundland and Labrador-based company has brought many different challenges.

With a 3.5-hour time difference, my work day starts and ends much before that back home.

“The experience has shown me the importance of believing in your work abilities and skill set.”

Attending meetings with time zones varying from BST, PST, NST and more has developed my ability to organize my work day and my ability to work independently.

As a young professional, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed when entering the workforce.

Being stationed in the U.K. as the sole representative of a company has brought feelings of self-doubt and uncertainty.

However, the experience has shown me the importance of believing in your work abilities and skill set.

For any business student starting a work term, I encourage you to overcome feelings associated with imposter syndrome and remember that you are capable young professionals.

Two women sit with their heads together while sitting at a dining table. Glasses, mugs and cellphones are in front of them
Ashlee Morgan is at right. Her fellow commerce student, Emily Gagne-Hedderson, is at left.
Photo: Submitted

A big part of my job is to reach out to organizations in hopes of creating connections and areas of collaboration.

For any startup, reaching out to venture capitalists and funding opportunities for areas of growth is a large point of interest.

Most importantly, it’s vital to not get discouraged when you are met with undesirable outcomes.

I’ve learned that it’s important to not see those results as failures and to continue to find motivation.

As I reach out to organizations, there have been many times I’ve had undesirable responses, but I’ve also created great opportunities, relationships and collaborations with other organizations.

This work has taught me to not see negative responses as failure, but rather an opportunity to try a different approach.

With this mindset and determination, I’ve successfully created connections that I’m excited to pursue.

The Supporting Startups series will run Monday-Wednesday-Friday until Dec. 14.

Harlow Campus is positioned in the U.K.’s Innovation Corridor, a leading sci-tech region between Cambridge and London.

Ashlee Morgan is a Faculty of Business Administration commerce student who spent the 2022 fall semester working remotely on a med-tech exchange at Memorial’s Harlow Campus in the U.K. The initiative is a partnership with Bounce Health Innovation and Harlow Campus. .

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

An illustration of green grass and flowers in the foreground and a snow covered hill, blue ocean and iceberg in the background

Dec. 6, 2022

Coming together

Report to the Community highlights Memorial’s community connections

Dr. Ashlee Cunsolo has dark shoulder-length hair and is wearing a dark blazer.

Dec. 6, 2022

Leadership appointment

Vice-provost, Labrador Campus, and dean, School of Arctic and Subarctic Studies announced

A black and white diamond pattern.

Dec. 5, 2022

‘Institutional transformation’

Banting fellow funded $140,000 for Chilean museum decolonization work

Dec. 2, 2022

Supporting startups

Med-tech work terms at Harlow Campus: meet Lauren Courage

A lit candle is featured on a black background

Dec. 1, 2022

Dec. 6 vigil

Everyone is welcome to attend commemorative event

Dr. Debbie Kelly has her arms folded and is standing in front of a wall of windows.

Dec. 1, 2022

Know your status

Pharmacies 'ideally placed' to address gap in HIV, hepatitis C and syphilis testing