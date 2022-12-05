Supporting startups

Student Life

By Ashlee Morgan

The second in a series of six student accounts of their commerce program work terms based at Harlow Campus.

Being stationed in the U.K. working for a Newfoundland and Labrador-based startup company has been an eye-opening experience.

It has gotten me involved in initiatives and projects that I never would have imagined.

I’ve been applying to pitch competitions, grant applications, reaching out to venture capitalists and communicating with potential collaborators and partners in the U.K.

Having the opportunity to contribute to Amp Health, an app that supports individuals living with diabetes, is so rewarding.

Helping the company reach milestones that could help create a successful development in the U.K. is a great feeling.

I never thought I could make such an impact on a business’s future.

Working every day to secure funding, make connections and increase the development of the company has helped me grow as a future business professional.

I’ve realized that the med-tech industry is growing rapidly around the world, and Newfoundland and Labrador is no exception.

As I learn about med-tech development, I see many similarities in Newfoundland and Labrador and in the U.K.

The province has a growing tech industry and advancements in med-tech innovation are happening every day.

In the U.K., the health-care system is different from that in Newfoundland and Labrador, but the National Health System is largely looking for health innovation, digital health and all areas of med-tech opportunities.

Similarly, the U.K. faces a lot of the same health issues as in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The opportunities for health-care advancements with technology are endless, and Newfoundland and Labrador has entrepreneurs changing the future of health care.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, I have had extensive experience working remotely, both as a student and an employee.

However, working internationally for a Newfoundland and Labrador-based company has brought many different challenges.

With a 3.5-hour time difference, my work day starts and ends much before that back home.

“The experience has shown me the importance of believing in your work abilities and skill set.”

Attending meetings with time zones varying from BST, PST, NST and more has developed my ability to organize my work day and my ability to work independently.

As a young professional, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed when entering the workforce.

Being stationed in the U.K. as the sole representative of a company has brought feelings of self-doubt and uncertainty.

However, the experience has shown me the importance of believing in your work abilities and skill set.

For any business student starting a work term, I encourage you to overcome feelings associated with imposter syndrome and remember that you are capable young professionals.

A big part of my job is to reach out to organizations in hopes of creating connections and areas of collaboration.

For any startup, reaching out to venture capitalists and funding opportunities for areas of growth is a large point of interest.

Most importantly, it’s vital to not get discouraged when you are met with undesirable outcomes.

I’ve learned that it’s important to not see those results as failures and to continue to find motivation.

As I reach out to organizations, there have been many times I’ve had undesirable responses, but I’ve also created great opportunities, relationships and collaborations with other organizations.

This work has taught me to not see negative responses as failure, but rather an opportunity to try a different approach.

With this mindset and determination, I’ve successfully created connections that I’m excited to pursue.

The Supporting Startups series will run Monday-Wednesday-Friday until Dec. 14.

Harlow Campus is positioned in the U.K.’s Innovation Corridor, a leading sci-tech region between Cambridge and London.