Welcome to Memorial!

Fall Welcome: From BAs to PhDs, the Gazette is handing over the editorial reins to a group of undergraduate and graduate students to offer new students a friendly “Hello!” – and to share some of their top tips for getting the most out of their Memorial experience. Stay tuned for more student-submitted messages this week!

Meet Jordan Hollahan

Hey everyone, I am a fourth-year undergraduate student here at Memorial University from Mount Pearl, N.L.

I am about to complete a bachelor of arts (hons.) degree in archaeology with a minor in classics in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.

As well, I recently completed the diploma in ancient worlds that was offered through the Department of Archaeology.

Adventure awaits

The time that I have spent here, since my start in 2017, has been nothing short of an adventure.

The people you meet, the connections you make and the memories you create will leave a long-lasting impact on your future endeavours.

“If you have a disability, big or small, reach out to the Blundon Centre.”

I have learned to become more in tune with my thinking processes, study habits and writing skills by reaching out to others for help.

It is important to remember that you are never alone and that your peers and professors are there to provide assistance when you may be stuck or going through a hard time.

Most valuable aspect

Looking back at my time as a kid trying to navigate public school with a disability, I have my regrets in the form of deniability.

I refused help when I needed it because I felt that doing things alone would prove to others that I was a more than capable individual.

Now, almost finished university, being able to seek help has been one of the most valuable aspects of my educational career.

The Blundon Centre has become one of my biggest support systems when accommodating me and my hearing loss.

If you have a disability, big or small, reach out to the Blundon Centre to learn about the various ways in which they can help you.

Not alone

At the end of the day, nobody understands yourself better than you do.

So, take it upon yourself to become familiar with the services that Memorial has to offer and take advantage of them.

Have a fantastic fall semester, and remember that you are not in this alone!

