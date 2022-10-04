Teaching and Learning

By Kelly Foss

The Faculty of Science held its annual Dean’s Awards Ceremony recently, recognizing the top 10 per cent of its students.

In addition, the awards honour the service, scholarship and teaching of faculty and staff.

This year, 351 students made the Dean’s List for 2021-22.

During the event, Dr. Travis Fridgen, interim dean, Faculty of Science, also presented the Dean of Science Book Prize, awarded annually to one student in each department offering a bachelor’s program. It is awarded on the recommendation of the head of the department on the basis of demonstrated academic excellence in the declared major.

This year’s recipients are Madeline Hart, Geography; Allison Knee, Economics; Rachael Stephan, Ocean Sciences; Claire Hynes, Biochemistry; Parmar Mahek, Computer Science; Katherine Steeves, Chemistry; Ali Salman, Biology; Michael Burke, Physics and Physical Oceanography; Anders Cornect, Mathematics and Statistics; Samuel Goguen, Psychology; and Mary Julianna Whelan, Earth Sciences.

Dr. Fridgen also presented the Lou Visentin Award, the highest award for undergraduate achievement in the Faculty of Science.

It recognizes students who have held a place on the Dean’s List for four consecutive years. This year, 23 students were honoured for this impressive achievement.

Co-op Student of the Year

Brianna McDonald received the Science Co-op Student of the Year Award.

During her co-op employment with Compusult in Mount Pearl, the honours computer science student made significant contributions to an innovative and award-winning project dedicated to helping people with Parkinson’s disease.

Ms. McDonald played an integral part in the design and implementation of a cutting-edge application allowing Parkinson’s patients to monitor their symptoms and progression from the comforts of home. Her technical knowledge, adaptability and focus were also instrumental in her work towards a federally operated system dedicated to climate emergency response.

Distinguished Service

This year’s Dean of Science Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes service to the Faculty of Science superior to the normal expectations of the position, was presented to Danielle Nichols, research marketing manager in the Department of Ocean Sciences.

Distinguished Emerging Scholar

The Dean of Science Distinguished Emerging Scholar Award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to both teaching and research in the Faculty of Science up to the point at which they receive tenure.

Drs. Jonathan Fawcett and Joshua Rash, both with the Department of Psychology, and Dr. Javier Santander, Department of Ocean Sciences, received the award for 2021-22.

Distinguished Scholar

The Dean of Science Distinguished Scholar Medal recognizes an individual with a sustained, outstanding record of both research and teaching at Memorial.

Dr. Christina Bottaro, was nominated by her colleagues in the Department of Chemistry for her outstanding research program and exceptional contributions to teaching.

Distinguished Teaching (Staff and Per Course Instructors)

The Dean of Science Distinguished Teaching Staff and Per Course Instructors award was established in 2022.

It recognizes staff members and per course instructors who have provided exceptional, innovative teaching or support to teaching activities, including enabling accessible education and by enhancing student success and retention.

The inaugural recipient is Dr. Rick Goulding, Department of Physics and Physical Oceanography.

outreach, he contributes substantially to student retention and to public appreciation of physics, and, more broadly, of science.

Distinguished Teacher

The Dean of Science Distinguished Teacher Award recognizes faculty members with an extended record of excellence, creativity and commitment to teaching and learning in the Faculty of Science. This year the award was presented to Dr. Amy Hurford, who is jointly appointed between Biology and Mathematics and Statistics.

Together with her colleague, Dr. Yolanda Wiersma, and with the support of graduate teaching assistants, Dr. Hurford has been leading a department-wide initiative in Biology to increase the quantitative skills of their undergraduates.

A full list of student award winners is available here.

Photos from the ceremony can be found on the Faculty of Science Facebook page and a video can be found on the Faculty of Science YouTube channel.