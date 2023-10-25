 Go to page content

Science students, staff and faculty honoured at Dean's List ceremony

Teaching and Learning

Oct. 25, 2023

By Madeline Meadus

The Faculty of Science Dean’s List recognizes the top 10 per cent of students.

This year, 356 students were recognized at a special ceremony.  

A group of young people holding claret envelopes stand together with Dr. Travis Fridgen, dean of Science.
Faculty of Science Book Prize winners with Dr. Travis Fridgen.
Photo: Douglas Gaulton

In addition to the Dean’s List, Dean Travis Fridgen presented select students with the Book Prize Award and the Lou Visentin Award.  

The Book Prize is presented to one student from each department offering a bachelor of degree. It is awarded based on demonstrated academic excellence. 

This year’s recipients were Katie Burt, Biology; Anders Cornect, Mathematics and Statistics; Robyn Grandy, Chemistry; Shah Labib Hasan, Economics; Siyue Hu, Psychology; Alexis Johnson, Earth Sciences; Kathryn MacDonald, Ocean Sciences; Abby Pace, Biochemistry; Vikentiy Pashuk, Physics and Physical Oceanography; Siobhan Quinn, Geography; and Jielong Yao, Computer Science.   

The Lou Visentin Award is the highest academic achievement for students pursuing an undergraduate degree in the Faculty of Science. It recognizes students named on the Dean’s List for all four years of their program. This year, 23 students received the Lou Visentin Award.

A group of young people holding claret envelopes stand together with Dr. Travis Fridgen, dean of Science.
Faculty of Science Lou Visentin Award winners with Dr. Travis Fridgen.
Photo: Douglas Gaulton

Co-op Student of the Year   

Rafia Akter and Yaksh Haranwala were presented with the Co-op Student of the Year award. It recognizes a co-op student who has demonstrated exceptionality in all aspects of their B.Sc academic program and work term performance.   

Ms. Akter has completed work term placements with Seafair Capital and Memorial University’s Centre for Institutional Analysis and Planning. Her employers spoke highly of her performance during work terms, citing her eagerness to learn and willingness to take on challenges.  

Mr. Haranwala completed a work term at Verafin where his work focused on contributing to analytics that alert banks to money laundering. His supervisor said he demonstrated strong technical skills and was a great addition to the team.

Two young people holding claret envelopes stand together with Dr. Travis Fridgen, dean of Science.
Faculty of Science Co-op Student of the Year winners Rafia Akter and Yaksh Haranwala with Dr. Travis Fridgen.   
Photo: Douglas gaulton

Graduate Leadership   

The Graduate Leadership Award recognizes graduate students who contribute positively to the campus or community life. Brianna George, Francine Burke and Arshad Shaikh were this year’s recipients.  

Ms. George is completing a master’s in experimental psychology degree. She is the Canadian Psychological Association campus representative and a member of the Department of Psychology Social Media Committee.  

Two women hold a framed certificate in front of banner pop-up signs.
From left are Graduate Leadership Award winner Brianna George and Dr. Jacqueline Blundell.
Photo: Douglas Gaulton

Ms. Burke is completing a master’s in experimental psychology degree with a research concentration in behavioural neuroscience. She has received numerous awards, including the M.Sc. Oral Presentation Award at the Brainwaves Convention and Award for Academic Excellence from the Graduate Psychology Society.  

Mr. Shaikh is completing a doctor of philosophy in biology degree. He primarily conducts research in the Tahlan Lab. He currently serves as a student representative on Memorial’s Board of Regents. He also served a year as president of Memorial’s Indian Youth Association.

Two men stand together while one holds a framed certificate.
Graduate Leadership Award winner Arshad Shaikh with Dr. Travis Fridgen
Photo: Douglas Gaulton

Full list of awards  

The complete list of awards, including faculty and staff awards, is available here. 

Photos from the ceremony are available on the faculty’s official Facebook page

Madeline Meadus is a communications advisor in the Faculty of Science at Memorial. She can be reached at mcmeadus@mun.ca.

