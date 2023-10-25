Teaching and Learning

By Madeline Meadus

The Faculty of Science Dean’s List recognizes the top 10 per cent of students.

This year, 356 students were recognized at a special ceremony.

In addition to the Dean’s List, Dean Travis Fridgen presented select students with the Book Prize Award and the Lou Visentin Award.

The Book Prize is presented to one student from each department offering a bachelor of degree. It is awarded based on demonstrated academic excellence.

This year’s recipients were Katie Burt, Biology; Anders Cornect, Mathematics and Statistics; Robyn Grandy, Chemistry; Shah Labib Hasan, Economics; Siyue Hu, Psychology; Alexis Johnson, Earth Sciences; Kathryn MacDonald, Ocean Sciences; Abby Pace, Biochemistry; Vikentiy Pashuk, Physics and Physical Oceanography; Siobhan Quinn, Geography; and Jielong Yao, Computer Science.

The Lou Visentin Award is the highest academic achievement for students pursuing an undergraduate degree in the Faculty of Science. It recognizes students named on the Dean’s List for all four years of their program. This year, 23 students received the Lou Visentin Award.

Co-op Student of the Year

Rafia Akter and Yaksh Haranwala were presented with the Co-op Student of the Year award. It recognizes a co-op student who has demonstrated exceptionality in all aspects of their B.Sc academic program and work term performance.

Ms. Akter has completed work term placements with Seafair Capital and Memorial University’s Centre for Institutional Analysis and Planning. Her employers spoke highly of her performance during work terms, citing her eagerness to learn and willingness to take on challenges.

Mr. Haranwala completed a work term at Verafin where his work focused on contributing to analytics that alert banks to money laundering. His supervisor said he demonstrated strong technical skills and was a great addition to the team.

Graduate Leadership

The Graduate Leadership Award recognizes graduate students who contribute positively to the campus or community life. Brianna George, Francine Burke and Arshad Shaikh were this year’s recipients.

Ms. George is completing a master’s in experimental psychology degree. She is the Canadian Psychological Association campus representative and a member of the Department of Psychology Social Media Committee.

Ms. Burke is completing a master’s in experimental psychology degree with a research concentration in behavioural neuroscience. She has received numerous awards, including the M.Sc. Oral Presentation Award at the Brainwaves Convention and Award for Academic Excellence from the Graduate Psychology Society.

Mr. Shaikh is completing a doctor of philosophy in biology degree. He primarily conducts research in the Tahlan Lab. He currently serves as a student representative on Memorial’s Board of Regents. He also served a year as president of Memorial’s Indian Youth Association.

Full list of awards

The complete list of awards, including faculty and staff awards, is available here.

Photos from the ceremony are available on the faculty’s official Facebook page.