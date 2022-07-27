‘Clear-cut’ results

Research

By Jeff Green

It’s five for five.

Memorial is the only Canadian university included as one of the world’s best for the study for marine/ocean engineering in an annual publication of world university rankings — and it’s the fifth year in a row to do so.

Memorial places 38 among the top 50 universities as part of the ShanghaiRanking Consultancy’s 2022 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) in the category.

Last year, it ranked 37, while in 2020 it placed 36 and in 2019 it ranked 45.

The rankings are an objective and independent assessment of a university’s performance.

Its methodology includes a number of indicators such as research output; research influence; international collaboration; research quality; and international academic awards.

“These latest rankings emphasize Memorial’s global reputation as a clear-cut leader for truly innovative research in a number of disciplines.” — Dr. Neil Bose

The methodology is based strongly on research publication outputs using Web of Science data.

Individuals can search on the Web of Science site to assess which publication outputs are being assessed and who are the strongest researchers contributing to a given subject area. This might be used to influence future publication patterns.

Using these metrics, the Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) contains the best performing universities in the world.

Memorial also received favourable rankings for a number of other subjects, provided in the list below.

“These latest rankings emphasize Memorial’s global reputation as a clear-cut leader for truly innovative research in a number of disciplines,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“Our dedicated teams of researchers and graduate students are pushing the boundaries of knowledge in key areas and solving challenges facing our world. Memorial is incredibly proud of this year’s placements and our growing profile as a top tier research university.”

This year’s GRAS contains rankings of universities in 54 subjects across Natural Sciences, Engineering, Life Sciences, Medical Sciences, and Social Sciences fields.

In total, more than 5,000 universities were ranked.

Overall, Memorial ranks in the top 500 in 21 of the 54 subject areas.

Natural sciences field

Within the natural sciences field, Memorial ranks among the top 201-300 for the study of earth sciences; geography; and ecology.

It places among the top 301-400 for the study of mathematics and atmospheric science.

Engineering field

In the engineering field, Memorial places 301-400 for the study of computer science and engineering; electrical and electronic engineering; and chemical engineering.

And, it places among the top 401-500 for the study of environmental science and engineering.

Life sciences field

Memorial is among the top 401-500 worldwide universities for the study of agricultural sciences, which falls within the life sciences field.

Medical sciences field

For the study of public health, Memorial lands among the top 401-500 global universities.

Social sciences field

Within the social sciences field, Memorial ranks among the top 201-300 for the study of law.

It is also among the top 301-400 for the study of psychology; management; and business administration.