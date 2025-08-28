Empowering our talent

Research

By Jeff Green and Jackey Locke

Nearly 60 graduate students are among more than 100 researchers at Memorial University who have more than 13 million reasons to celebrate.

Studies ranging from Newfoundland and Labrador roadside memorials to flood modelling and risk assessment to the spawning migration of Atlantic salmon and more are receiving big-time support.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $13 million in funding at Memorial University as part of a significant $1.3-billion announcement for more than 9,700 researchers and research projects across Canada.

The funding was secured through highly competitive grant programs, with investments from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR).

Impressive results

“The continuous support of the Government of Canada is a testament to Memorial’s reputation as an international research leader,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research). “I am thrilled with these latest results and offer sincere congratulations to our talented research community.”

Dr. Amy Warren, associate vice-president (academic) and dean of the School of Graduate Studies, says federal scholarships and fellowships provide crucial support to emerging researchers.

“It is remarkable to see the success of our students, across our campuses, who have been awarded tri-council funding this round,” she said. “Graduate student researchers and their work is more important than ever, and through this outstanding support, they will face fewer barriers and, in turn, will be provided remarkable training opportunities that will benefit Memorial, our communities and the world.”

Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

Below is a listing of Memorial’s results from SSHRC’s Insight Grants and Insight Development Grants competitions.

Insight Grants

Faculty of Business Administration

Dr. Jianyun Tang, Superficial strategic decision making: The case of the Muskrat Falls Project and beyond, $86,887

Dr. Ashrafee T. Hossain, Stakeholder-centric corporate misconduct and financing frictions: International evidence, $96,966

Dr. Jennifer Jewer, Governance in the era of generative artificial intelligence, $95,763

Total: $279,616

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

Dr. Tony Fang, Department of Economics, Estimating the Labour Market Impacts of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program in Canada, $238,640

Dr. Mariya Lesiv, Department of Folklore, Trauma and Heritage: Ukrainian War Migrants in the Host-Region of Newfoundland, $86,433

Dr. Scott Matthews, Department of Political Science, Economic Inequality and Support for Collective Goods, $304,452

Total: $629,525

Insight Development Grants

Faculty of Business Administration

Dr. Chansoo Park, Global Market Exit: Investigating the Drivers, Processes, and Outcomes of De-Internationalization, $73,125

Total: $73,125

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

Dr. Vaughan Grimes, Department of Archaeology, Feeding Fortresses: Investigating Dietary Change and Social Transformation during the Incastellamento Process in Central Italy, $68,295

Dr. Daniel Kudla, Department of Sociology, Navigating Human Rights in Encampment Governance: A Comparative Study of Canada’s Federal Homelessness Strategy, $70,494

Dr. Blair Long, Department of Economics, Local Courts, Factor Flows, and Economic Development, $48,693

Dr. Aaron Tucker, Department of English, The New Past: A History of Canadian AI as Techno-National Project, $65,956

Total: $253,438

Faculty of Nursing

Dr. Jennifer Collins, Exploring the Lived Experience and the Influence of Gender for Women with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in Canada from a Critical Perspective, $73,420

Total: $73,420

Faculty of Science

Dr. Jonathan Fawcett, Department of Psychology, Weapon Focus in the Digital Age: Bridging Laboratory and Real-World Applications with Virtual Reality and ‘Living’ Meta-Analysis, $74,792

Dr. Christopher Quinn-Nilas, Department of Psychology, Mindfulness in Relationships After Sexual Assault: A Dyadic Investigation, $67,846

Total: $142,638

Grenfell Campus

School of Arts and Social Science, Business Administration

Dr. AKM Shahidullah, Economic Resilience of Fishing Community: Potentials of NGO-Cooperative Collaboration and Value Chain Intervention, $57,790

Total: $57,790

Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada

Below is a listing of Memorial’s results from NSERC’s Discovery Grants Program, Discovery Launch Supplement and Research Tools and Instruments Grants competitions.

Discovery Grants Program

Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science

Dr. Oscar De Silva, Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, Multi-Sensor Resilient Navigation and Control for Long-Range Vertical Take-off and Lift Drones, $215,000

Dr. Trung Q. Duong, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Connecting the Unconnected: Unlocking Potentials of 6G Space-Air-Ground Integrated Networks (SAGIN), $315,000

Dr. Kelly Hawboldt, Department of Process Engineering, Development of thermochemical processes to co-process biomass residues to value added products, $240,000

Dr. Syed Imtiaz, Department of Process Engineering, Generalized deep neural network (DNN) for process control and monitoring applications, $215,000

Dr. Cui Lin, Department of Process Engineering, Borehole Deformation Investigation for Advancing Innovative 3D Rock Stress Estimation, $190,000

Dr. Wei Qiu, Department of Ocean and Naval Architectural Engineering, Ship Maneuvering in Waves, $275,000

Dr. Baiyu Zhang, Department of Civil Engineering, Mitigation of Marine Oil Spills in the North: Bioherding, Biodispersion, and Biodegradation, $375,000

Total: $1,825,000

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

Dr. Mahyar Masoudi, Department of Geography, Enhancing the ecological and environmental functioning of Canadian cities by utilizing green and blue infrastructure, $165,000

Total: $165,000

Faculty of Medicine

Dr. Diana De Carvalho, Division of Population Health and Applied Health Sciences, Exploring the impact of occupationally relevant durations of flexed postures on spine biomechanics and sitting tolerance in healthy adults, $220,000

Dr. Graham Fraser, Division of BioMedical Sciences, Application of quantitative microfluidic devices to study mechanisms of microvascular blood flow regulation in vivo, $195,000

Dr. Qutuba Karwi, Division of BioMedical Sciences, Uncoupling protein-2 as a regulator of cardiac energy metabolism, $245,000

Dr. Yanqing Yi, Division of Population Health and Applied Health Sciences, Efficient and robust statistical methods for sequential designs of clinical trials, $160,000

Dr. Qi Yuan, Division of BioMedical Sciences, Investigating Age-Dependent Neuronal Plasticity Mechanisms in Olfactory Learning, $245,000

Total: $1,065,000

Faculty of Science

Dr. Michael Babechuk, Department of Earth Sciences, Defining the hidden continental weathering flux, $180,000

Dr. Luke Beranek, Department of Earth Sciences, Tracking exhumation and source-to-sink responses of lithospheric breakup: implications for North Atlantic conjugate margin systems, $250,000

Dr. Valerie Booth, Department of Biochemistry, Biophysics of macromolecular interactions in complex systems, $220,000

Dr. Graham Cox, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Geometry and topology of spectral minimal partitions, $170,000

Dr. Blair Dube, Department of Psychology, The consequences of distraction for attention, memory, and behaviour, $210,000

Dr. Jonathan Fawcett, Department of Psychology, Virtual (Mnemonic) Insanity: The Mechanisms and Consequences of Forgetting in Laboratory and Virtual Environments, $245,000

Dr. Joseph Fitzgerald, Department of Physics and Physical Oceanography, A machine learning-informed geophysical turbulence theory for predicting abrupt climate shifts and ocean circulation dynamics, $175,000

Dr. Aphrodite-Daphne Indares, Department of Earth Sciences, Metamorphic processes and tectonic settings in Mesoproterozoic orogens, $225,000

Dr. Lizhi Liao, Department of Computer Science, AIPerf: Studying and Improving the Performance of AI-based Software, $180,000

Dr. Eduardo Martínez-Pedroza, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Aspects of the coarse geometry of discrete groups, $170,000

Dr. Duncan McIlroy, Department of Earth Sciences, New insights into the early evolution of complex life from the Ediacaran of Avalonia, $225,000

Dr. Hilding Neilson, Department of Physics and Physical Oceanography, Exploring the time-domain sky: understanding stars, exoplanets and SETI through observation, theory and Indigenous Knowledges, $180,000

Dr. Lev Tarasov, Department of Physics and Physical Oceanography, Quantifying uncertainty in last glacial cycle evolution, $180,000

Dr. Hamid Usefi, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Scientific machine learning for large data, $185,000

Dr. Kim Welford, Department of Earth Sciences, Quantitatively reconstructing the Pangean Wilson cycle of the North and South Atlantic oceans using geophysical constraints: From cartoons to consequences, $250,000

Dr. Murray Wilson, Department of Physics and Physical Oceanography, Studying Topological Magnetic Spin Textures with Muon spin relaxation and X-ray scattering, $175,000

Dr. Anand Yethiraj, Department of Physics and Physical Oceanography, Probing multi-scale structure and multi-temporal dynamics in non-equilibrium soft materials, $225,000

Dr. Xiaoqiang Zhao, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Dynamics of nonlinear systems with spatial and temporal heterogeneities, $250,000

Dr. Susan Ziegler, Department of Earth Sciences, Terrestrial dissolved organic matter transport, fate and response to climate change in the NW Atlantic boreal-subarctic coastal margin, $300,000

Dr. Sadri Znaidi, Department of Biology, Structural, functional and evolutionary insights into transcriptional regulatory networks through systematic genetic analysis of transcription factors in Candida albicans, $259,590

Total: $4,254,590

School of Human Kinetics and Recreation

Dr. Duane Button, A neuromechanical approach to understanding the development of upper body neuromuscular fatigue, $220,000

Total: $220,000

School of Pharmacy

Dr. Laleh Alisaraie, Microtubules, Cytoskeletal Motors and their Cargo Proteins, $220,000

Total: $220,000

Discovery Launch Supplement

Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science

Dr. Cui Lin, Department of Process Engineering, Borehole Deformation Investigation for Advancing Innovative 3D Rock Stress Estimation, $12,500

Total: $12,500

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

Dr. Mahyar Masoudi, Department of Geography, Enhancing the ecological and environmental functioning of Canadian cities by utilizing green and blue infrastructure, $12,500

Total: $12,500

Faculty of Medicine

Dr. Qutuba Karwi, Division of BioMedical Sciences, Uncoupling protein-2 as a regulator of cardiac energy metabolism, $12,500

Total: $12,500

Faculty of Science

Dr. Blair Dube, Department of Psychology, The consequences of distraction for attention, memory, and behaviour, $12,500

Dr. Joseph Fitzgerald, Department of Physics and Physical Oceanography, A machine learning-informed geophysical turbulence theory for predicting abrupt climate shifts and ocean circulation dynamics, $12,500

Dr. Lizhi Liao, Department of Computer Science, AIPerf: Studying and Improving the Performance of AI-based Software, $12,500

Dr. Murray Wilson, Department of Physics and Physical Oceanography, Studying Topological Magnetic Spin Textures with Muon spin relaxation and X-ray scattering, $12,500

Dr. Sadri Znaidi, Department of Biology, Structural, functional and evolutionary insights into transcriptional regulatory networks through systematic genetic analysis of transcription factors in Candida albicans, $12,500

Total: $62,500

Research Tools and Instruments Grant

Faculty of Science

Dr. Dawn Bignell, Department of Biology, An integrated system for studying pharmaceutically and agriculturally important microbial small molecules, $136,969

Dr. Sherri Christian, Department of Biochemistry, Nucleofector Transfection System for the study of cellular regulation and activation, $56,840

Dr. Hilary Corlett, Department of Earth Sciences, Field Vehicle System to Improve Access to Biogeochemical Research Sites, $129,217

Dr. Ian Fleming, Department of Ocean Sciences, Urgent need for Field Vehicle to sustain Ocean Science Research, $85,107

Total: $408,133

Scholarships and fellowships

Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada

Read more here and here.



Canada Graduate Scholarships – Master’s

Faculty of Education

Courtney DeGiobbi – Rethinking Learning Modalities: Moving Beyond Binary Terms to a Digitally Mediated Scale – $27,000

Faculty of Science

Emma Duffett – The Role of Social Support in the Effectiveness of the Optimal Performance Program – $27,000

Kiara Duffett – Body Image and Eating Attitudes in Response to ‘What I Eat in A Day’ TikTok Videos – $27,000

Jenna Perry – Acne Stigma: A Predictor of Acne Dysmorphia? – $27,000

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

Nicholas Dunphy – A Sociolinguistic Study of Preferences, Attitudes and Access among Youth-Aged Mi’kmaw Language Learners in Ktaqmkuk – $27,000

Leah Froud – Soldiers, Civilians and Sex: British Soldiers’ Morale Behind the Western Front During the First World War – $27,000

Samantha Noel – Revisiting Lovecraft From a Queer Perspective – $27,000

Aderinola Olamiju – Racialised Labour in Nova Scotia: Black miners’ experiences 1880-1960 – $27,000

Lauren Slade – Understanding the policy vs. practice of the education of justice involved youth in Newfoundland and Labrador – $27,000

Liberty Starkes – Victorian Sensational News: Narratives of Sex Worker Homicide – $27,000

Faculty of Medicine

Kieran Gill – Discrimination experiences, responses, factors associated with confidence responding adaptively, and barriers constraining responses among Chinese Canadians – $27,000

Alexandra McLean – Cartographies of Care in Harm Reduction Outreach: An Ethnographic Exploration of Community-driven Responses to the Overdose Crisis in St. John’s, NL – $27,000

School of Social Work

Alida Kelly – Mapping the Institutional Landscape of Harm Reduction – $27,000

Grenfell Campus

School of Science and the Environment

Valerie Levesque-Martin – Indigenous participation and cooperative management of the Torngat Mountains Caribou herd: A case study – $27,000

Labrador Campus

School of Arctic and Subarctic Studies

Oswald Michelin – How can Indigenous-led story mapping practices help mobilize memories of the downstream impacts of the Upper Churchill Hydroelectric Project? – $27,000

Total: $405,000

Canada Graduate Scholarships – Doctoral Program

Faculty of Science

Bridget Barry – Unacceptable Thought Obsessive-Compulsive Symptoms Among Help-Seeking Clients of a Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Program – $120,000

Molly Downey – Psychological distress, social support and coping motives for cannabis use in postsecondary students – $120,000

Brianna George – Promoting Healthy Exercise Habits while Preventing Disordered Eating Triggers among Young Adults: The Role of Motivations and Internalized Weight Stigma – $120,000

Courtney Loveless – The Longitudinal Impact of Mindfulness on the Romantic Relationships of Parents After Childhood Adversity – $120,000

Emily Rowe – Exploring the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences on emotion regulation within romantic relationships: a novel ecological momentary assessment approach – $120,000

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

Bradley Dart – The epistemic role of definitions in science – $40,000

Marine Institute

Marina Carbonnell – Life at Sea: Exploring the Lived Experiences of Seafarers in Canada – $80,000

School of Social Work

Devin Pollitt – Indigenous Children in Care: Developing Community-Driven Tools that Support the Cultural Connection and Identity Resilience of Indigenous Children and Youth in Care – $120,000

Interdisciplinary Program

Amie Richards – Beyond the Grave: Intersections of Grief Work, Performance and Gender Through Newfoundland and Labrador’s Roadside Memorials – $120,000

Grenfell Campus

School of Science and the Environment

Avery Velez – Netukulimkewe’l aqq kataq: Self-governance of the Mi’kmaw eel fishery in Ewipkek – $120,000

Total $1,080,000

Canada Graduate Scholarships – Michael Smith Foreign Study Supplements

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

Natasha Farrell – Jan and Cora Gordon’s Multimedia Portraits of America’s Dream Factory – $6,000

School of Music

Edward Mansook – Mapping Sonic Acts Through Revival and Sustainability: The Masquerade Tradition in Guyana – $6,000

Total: $12,000

Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada

Canada Graduate Scholarship – Master’s

Read more here.

Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science

Paige Bodnar – The characterization of vessel monopole source levels through propagation loss modelling in the Arctic region – $27,000

Faculty of Science

Kate Hanrahan – Zirconium Catalysts for Sustainable Polyester and Polycarbonate Production – $27,000

Ava Hart – How Physical Traits Affect the Spawning Migration of Atlantic Salmon – $27,000

Claire Langille – Antimicrobial Peptide Selectivity for the Bacillus subtilis Membrane – $27,000

Madison LaSaga – Memory Control for Dynamic Visual Experiences – $27,000

Andrea McKee – Effects of environmental stressors on oyster (Crassostrea virginica) infection by marine pathogens – $27,000

Alexandra Offin – Changes in Oxygen isotope ratios and trace element geochemistry across the Challenger Deep Forearc Segment – $27,000

Alexander Pelley – Exploration of the Reactivity of 1-Chloroenones Via High Throughput Experimentation – $27,000

Nathaniel Wells – The Effect of Retrieval Suppression on the Probability and Fidelity of Recall – $27,000

Marine Institute

Logan Reid – Fisheries and Oceans Canada Structure and Function in Fisheries Management Decision in Fisheries Management Decision Making: A Regional and National Review Through Time – $27,000

Total: $270,000

Canada Graduate Scholarship – Doctoral

Faculty of Science

Justine Bissonnette – Developing Novel Analytical Methods to Identify Microplastics and Plastic Additives in Vulnerable Populations by Pyrolysis – Gas Chromatography x Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry – $120,000

Laura Dawson – Puffin Perception: Neurobehavioural Insights Into Seabird Visual Ecology – $120,000

Nikita Harvey – Gas chromatography x cyclic ion mobility mass spectrometry: a novel platform for the discovery and quantification of micro- and nanoplastics in biological tissue – $120,000

Yvonne He – Studying and manipulating bacterial gene transfer agents – $120,000

William Kellough – Generalized Equitable Colourings of Designs – $120,000

Kerri Sparkes – Investigating the Role of Androgen Receptor Signaling via Immune Cells in the Sexual Differentiation of Brain and Behaviour – $120,000

Jedidah Whitridge – Is It the Same Old Song? The Role of Productive Variation in the Singing Superiority Effect – $120,000

Faculty of Medicine

Cameron Tobin – Characterizing the Role of Cell Membrane Asymmetry in Immune Regulation – $120,000

Grenfell Campus

School of Science and the Environment

Dylan Ruth – Innovative Approaches to Canadian Flood Vulnerability: Integrating Ecosystem Services – $120,000

Total: $1,080,000

Michael Smith Foreign Study Supplement

Faculty of Science

Brooklyn Bolstad – Effects of ocean warming and acidification on rhodolith physiology across the Atlantic Ocean – $6,000

Total: $6,000

Canada Graduate Scholarship – Vanier

Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science

Tinh Thanh Bu – Optimal Resource Allocation for 6G Integrated Satellite and Terrestrial Networks – $150,000

Total: $150,000

Canadian Institutes of Health Research

Canada Graduate Scholarships – Master’s

Read more here and here.

School of Human Kinetics and Recreation

Kaitlyn Sutton – Antagonist Vibration Effects on Force Control – $27,000

Kyle T. Tuck – Achieving Expert Consensus for the Interventional Components of a Diabetes Mellitus in an Infertile Population – $27,000

Faculty of Medicine

Mark R. Bobbitt – Acid sensitivity of mGluR7 regulates somatostatin interneuron-mediated inhibition – $27,000

Colin Connors – Selective up-regulation of GLT-1 on astrocytes to reduce Alzheimer’s disease phenotype – $27,000

Valerie Dawe – The Impact of a Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Tax on Beverage Purchasing in Newfoundland and Labrador – $27,000

Carly Stevenson – Investigating the electrophysiological impact of chemotherapy on CA1 pyramidal neurons and the neuroprotective potential of Spirulina for chemobrain – $27,000

Total: $162,000

Canada Graduate Scholarships – Doctoral

Faculty of Science

Gillian Foley – A Network Analysis of Major Depressive Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in Canadian Correctional Officers – $120,000

Grace Mercer – Investigating metabolic biomarkers and environmental enrichment in a novel mouse model of neurodegeneration – $120,000

Total: $240,000

Fellowships



Read more here.

Grenfell Campus

Christie Stilwell – Aging well in southern coastal Labrador: Identifying ways community and culture can promote age-friendliness and healthy aging in Sandwich Bay – $210,000

Total: $210,000

A number of other Memorial researchers are co-applicants, collaborators and partners on other projects that received support.



