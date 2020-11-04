Research

By Jeff Green

Memorial continues to be recognized as one of the best universities in the world.

The Times Higher Education (THE) world subject rankings 2021 were released on Oct. 28.

Memorial places among the top 251-300 global universities for the subject of engineering and technology. That is an increase from 2020’s ranking of 301-400. Within the engineering and technology category, 1,098 universities were ranked this year, up from 1,008 last year.

Worldwide there are about 25,000-30,000 universities.

Attract and retain

“The evidence is clear that Memorial is a top tier university for a variety of strategic subject areas where we have considerable research strengths,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“THE’s world subject rankings underscore our efforts to grow our international reputation as a leading post-secondary institution. These favourable results play a vital role in attracting accomplished graduate students and leading scholars to our university and the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Diverse disciplines

Within the subjects of physical sciences and social sciences, Memorial is among the top 401-500 universities for 2021. Those rankings improve on 2020 scores when the university was included among the top 501-600 universities.

Meanwhile, Memorial maintains solid scores for the subjects of clinical, pre-clinical and health; computer science; and life sciences, ranking among the top 301-400 universities. These were the same results as reported in 2020.

For the subjects of arts and humanities; business and economics; and psychology, Memorial continues to rank within the top 401-500 universities, the same ranking reported in 2020.

For the subject of education, Memorial ranks 401-500 for 2021, a decrease from last year when Memorial ranked among the top 301-400 universities.

THE’s world subject rankings include 11 subject areas: arts and humanities; business and economics; clinical and health; computer science; education; engineering; law; life sciences; physical sciences; psychology; and social sciences.

Rankings are based on performance indicators including teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.

Strong results

THE’s latest scores build on other recent positive rankings for Memorial.

Within THE’s world university rankings for 2021 – which includes a growing number of universities with more than 1,500 universities across 93 countries and regions included this year – Memorial maintains its position within the top 501-600 universities.

In August Memorial was named the only Canadian university ranked as one of the best post-secondary institutions in the world for the study of marine/ocean engineering for the third time in recent years, according to the Shanghai Ranking’s 2020 Academic Ranking of World Universities. Read more here.

And, Memorial continues to see a steady increase in its scientific output in prestigious academic journals, according to the Centre for Science and Technology Studies. Read more here.