‘Deep-rooted expertise’

Memorial navigates to top of world university rankings for ocean tech research

Research

Aug. 5, 2020

By Jeff Green

For the third time in recent years, Memorial is the only Canadian university ranked as one of the best post-secondary institutions in the world for the study of marine/ocean engineering.

More than 40 per cent of Memorial’s research is ocean-related.
Photo: Submitted

Memorial ranks 36 for that subject in the Shanghai Ranking’s 2020 Academic Ranking of World Universities. This year, 50 top universities were included in the marine/ocean engineering listing.

In 2019 Memorial placed 45; in 2018 it ranked 38 in the same category.

Canadian leader

Globally, Memorial also scored high for the subjects of oceanography and political science, ranking within the top 101-150 global universities, respectively.

Within Canada, the results were even better: Memorial places among the top 5-6 for oceanography and ranks within the top 5-7 universities for political science.

Memorial ranks within the top 5-7 universities in Canada for the study of political science.
Photo: Submitted

“These latest results underscore Memorial’s deep-rooted expertise in critical areas of research,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research). “This year’s scores also speak to the high calibre work of our incredibly talented researchers, some of whom are international leaders in their fields.

“Improvements to our institutional scores in international rankings help Memorial recruit and retain world-class scholars, scientists and graduate students to Newfoundland and Labrador, further enhancing this province’s reputation for innovative and cutting-edge research,” he continued.

Positive results

For 2020 the Global Ranking of Academic Subjects contains standings for universities in 54 subjects in the fields of natural sciences, engineering, life sciences, medical sciences and social sciences. In total, more than 4,000 universities were ranked.

In the natural sciences field, Memorial places 201-300 among global universities for the study of geography; earth sciences; and mathematics, while placing among the top 301-400 worldwide universities for atmospheric science and ecology.

Memorial's Ocean Engineering Research Centre operates a 54 metre towing tank for use in various tests in the ship design and offshore research fields.
Photo: Submitted

In the engineering field, Memorial is among the top 101-150 post-secondary institutions worldwide for telecommunication engineering; among the top 301-400 for chemical engineering, computer science and engineering and electrical and electronic engineering; and is among the top 401-500 in the environmental science and engineering category.

In the life sciences field, Memorial ranks 301-400 for agricultural sciences.

Favourable results were also reported in the medical sciences field, with Memorial ranking among the top 201-300 for public health and 301-400 for clinical medicine.

Within the social sciences field, Memorial also ranks among the top 301-400 worldwide universities in the management category.

The 2020 Shanghai Ranking’s Global Ranking of Academic Subjects includes a variety of ranking indicators that include the number of papers published in top journals and conferences; total number of staff winning a significant award in an academic subject; and per cent of internationally co-authored papers.

Jeff Green is a senior communications advisor with the Office of the Vice-President (Research). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

