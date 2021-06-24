Research

By Jeff Green

Memorial continues to be recognized among the best global post-secondary institutions for the study of a variety of subjects.

It ranks in 20 of the 54 categories assessed as part of the ShanghaiRanking Consultancy’s 2021 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects.

The rankings are an objective and independent assessment of a university’s performance. Its methodology includes a number of indicators such as research output; research influence; international collaboration; research quality; and international academic awards.

Using these metrics, the Global Ranking of Academic Subjects contains the best performing universities in the world.

Best in Canada

For the fourth straight year, Memorial is the only Canadian university ranked for the study of marine/ocean engineering.

This year, it places 37 among the top 50 universities.

Last year, Memorial placed 36, while in 2019 it placed 45; and in 2018, it ranked 38.

Top 100

The university also continues to rank high in other disciplines.

Memorial places among the top 100 for the study of oceanography and telecommunication engineering, respectively.

It ranks within the top 76-100 worldwide universities.

Within Canada, Memorial places among the top five universities for both subjects.

“Once again, Memorial is recognized on the international stage and across Canada for its strong research leadership in a number of areas ranging from social sciences to engineering,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“This year’s rankings are a true testament of the innovative thinking, resourcefulness and trailblazing scholarship of our teams of multidisciplinary researchers. As Memorial helps builds a sustainable future for Newfoundland and Labrador, we can all be incredibly proud of this worldwide exposure for our research community.”

The Global Ranking of Academic Subjects contains rankings of universities in 54 subjects in the natural sciences, engineering, life sciences, medical sciences and social sciences fields.

This year, more than 4,000 universities were ranked in various areas.

Natural sciences field

Within the natural sciences field, Memorial ranks among the top 201-300 for the study of mathematics; earth sciences; geography; and ecology.

Memorial places among the top 301-400 for the study of atmospheric science.

Engineering field

In the engineering field, Memorial places among the top 101-150 for the study of food science and technology.

It is also among the top 301-400 for the study of computer science and engineering; electrical and electronic engineering; and chemical engineering.

Memorial is among the top 401-500 for the study of environmental science and engineering.

Life sciences field

Memorial is among the top 401-500 worldwide universities for the study of agricultural sciences, which is listed within the life sciences field.

Medical sciences field

In the medical sciences field, Memorial places among the top 201-300 for global universities for the study of public health and among the top 401-500 for the study of clinical medicine.

Social sciences field

Within the social sciences field, Memorial ranks among the top 101-150 universities for the study of political science.

It is also among the top 301-400 for the study of psychology; management; and business administration.