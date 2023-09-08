Understanding our world

Research

By Jeff Green

Memorial’s research is expanding and accelerating in a big way thanks to a significant investment from the Government of Canada.

More than $11.5 million was announced on Aug. 29 for state-of-the-art research infrastructure and leading-edge studies focused on global issues.

The funding supports critical projects ranging from exploring secularism in contemporary Quebec to unused Atlantic sea cucumber resources to the influences on performance, fatigue and flexibility.

“Through the incredible support of the Government of Canada and its funding agencies, Memorial researchers have the space and opportunity to tackle critical challenges facing our world, take risks, ask important scientific questions and help train the next generation of scholars,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research). “Memorial is grateful to our federal government for recognizing our university’s growing research strengths and these exciting projects.”

Funding programs

The investments come from a number of funding programs such as the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council’s (SSHRC) Partnership Grants, Partnership Development Grants and Insight Grants; the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada’s (NSERC) Discovery Grants, Research Tools and Instruments, Northern Research Supplements and PromoScience programs; the Canada Foundation for Innovation’s (CFI) John R. Evans Leaders Fund (JELF); and the Banting Post-doctoral Fellowships competition.

Researchers in the faculties of Humanities and Social Sciences, Business Administration, Science, Medicine, and Engineering and Applied Science; the schools of Human Kinetics and Recreation, Science and the Environment, Social Work, and Arctic and Subarctic Studies; and the Marine Institute share the funding.

Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

Below is a listing of Memorial’s results from SSHRC’s Partnership Grants, Partnership Development Grants and Insight Grants competitions.

Partnership Grants

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

Dr. Max Liboiron, Department of Geography, IndigeLab Network (IN): Building research collectives through gendered Indigenous theories of change, $2,499,865.

Total: $2,499,865

Partnership Development Grant

School of Human Kinetics and Recreation

Dr. Kyle Pushkarenko, Physical literacy for all in Atlantic Canada: Tailoring frameworks to meet organizational capacity and individual community need, $199,969.

Total: $199,969

Insight Grants

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

Dr. Jennifer Selby, Department of Religious Studies, Secularism on the Move (SOM): Transnational Laïcité in Contemporary Québec, $370,016.

Dr. John Sandlos, Department of History, Mining Danger: Industrial Disease, Accidents, and Pollution in Canada’s Mines and Mining Communities, 1870-1990, Award Amount: $296,133.

Dr. Eric Tenkorang, Department of Sociology, Food insecurity and intimate partner violence among women living with HIV/AIDS in Ghana: A neglected problem in sub-Saharan Africa? $260,862.

Total: $927,011

Faculty of Business Administration

Dr. Erin Oldford, Leadership Narratives in Systematic and Idiosyncratic Crises, Award Amount: $57,054.

Total: $57,054

Canadian Foundation for Innovation — John R. Evans Leadership Fund

Below is a listing of Memorial’s results from CFI’s JELF competition.

Dr. Shyamchand Mayengbam, project leader, Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Science, along with Dr. Kapil Tahlan, Department of Biology, Faculty of Science, and Dr. Guangju Zhai, Division of BioMedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Multidisciplinary Systems Metabolomics Research Laboratory.

Total: $459,701

Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council

Below is a listing of Memorial’s results from NSERC’s Discovery Grants, Discovery Launch Supplement, Research Tools and Instruments, Northern Research Supplements, Subatomic Physics Discovery Grants and PromoScience competitions.

Discovery Grants

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

Dr. Carissa Brown, Department of Geography, Ecological inertia of terrestrial communities under ongoing climate change, $275,500

Total: $275,500

Faculty of Science

Dr. Katie Wilson, Department of Biochemistry, Computational modeling of the structure and mechanism of membrane embedded glycosyltransferases, $185,000

Dr. Amy Hurford, Department of Biology, Incorporating movement, seasonality, and climate change into infectious disease models, $220,000

Dr. Jeanette Wheeler, Department of Biology, Biophysical interactions between marine pathogenic bacteria and invertebrate larvae, $165,000

Dr. Noah Fleming, Department of Computer Science, Proofs, Circuits, and Total Functions, $205,000

Dr. Matthew Hamilton, Department of Computer Science, Systems for Rendering, Storage and Transmission of Immersive Media, $180,000

Dr. Antonina Kolokolova, Department of Computer Science, Meta-complexity through the lens of proofs, $260,000

Dr. Karteek Popuri, Department of Computer Science, Multimodal and longitudinal image analysis technologies for advanced clinical decision support, $155,000

Dr. Philippe Belley, Department of Earth Sciences, Towards predictive exploration for gem corundum (ruby/sapphire) deposits: Developing new deposit models, exploration vectors, and heavy mineral based exploration methods, $150,000

Dr. Steven Denyszyn, Department of Earth Sciences, Supercontinental breakup marked by trans-continental, metalliferous, belts of mafic magmatism, $150,000

Dr. David Lowe, Department of Earth Sciences, Discriminating the tectonic and climate forces on Ediacaran diamictite sedimentation, $150,000

Dr. Alison Malcolm, Department of Earth Sciences, Elastic Nonlinearity in the Earth: Merging Computation and Experiment for Improved Understanding, $195,000

Dr. Stephen Piercey, Department of Earth Sciences, Magmas, Metals, and Massive Sulfides, $175,000

Dr. Alexander Bihlo, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Scientific machine learning for geophysical fluid dynamics, $165,000

Dr. Ronald Haynes, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, The design, analysis, and software implementation of parallel adaptive methods for partial differential equations on surfaces, $230,000

Dr. Jie Xiao, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Graphic Wave Potentials & Capacities, $150,000

Dr. Deping Ye, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Geometric and analytic properties of convex sets and log-concave functions, $135,000

Dr. Yuan Yuan, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Time Delay in Nonlinear Dynamical Systems: Modelling, Analysis and Application, $165,000

Dr. Ian Fleming, Department of Ocean Sciences, Evolutionary and ecological responses to alternate environments in fishes, $275,375

Dr. Christopher Parrish, Department of Ocean Sciences, Production, transport, fate and effects of lipids in the marine environment, $195,000

Dr. Ivan Saika-Voivod, Department of Physics and Physical Oceanography, Nucleation, dynamics and phase behavior in supercooled liquids, colloids and nanodroplets, $160,000

Total: $3,665,375

Faculty of Medicine

Dr. Janna Andronowski, Division of BioMedical Sciences, A multiscale model of bone remodeling to investigate interskeletal variability in biomechanical dynamics through the synergistic study of 3D cortical bone microarchitecture and cellular organization, $165,000

Dr. Matthew Parsons, Division of BioMedical Sciences, The heterogeneity and plasticity of tripartite synaptic nanostructure, $225,000

Dr. Deepak Kaushik, Division of Biomedical Sciences, Identification of metabolic mediators of microglial function during development, $165,000

Total: $555,000

Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science

Dr. Brian Veitch, Department of Ocean and Naval Architectural Engineering, Experimental approach to evaluating decision support system design, $207,040

Dr. Yahui Zhang, Department of Process Engineering, Recovery or Removal of Heavy Metals from Aqueous Systems Using Resins with Selective Functional Groups for Sustainable Metal Production and Environmental Protection, $160,000

Dr. George Mann, Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, Long range navigation and control of micro-aerial vehicles in complex environments, $210,000

Dr. Liam Morrissey, Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, Studying the Interaction of Solar Wind Plasma with Exposed Minerals and Materials, $160,000

Total: $737,040

School of Human Kinetics and Recreation

Dr. David Behm, Local and non-local effects and influences on performance, fatigue and flexibility, $255,000

Dr. Gregory Pearcey, It takes persistence to paint a PICture – the role of monoamines in producing human motor output, $165,000

Dr. Kevin Power, Cortical and spinal control of rhythmic motor output in humans, $212,605

Total: $632,605

Marine Institute

Dr. Deepika Dave, Centre for Aquaculture and Seafood Development, Greening the Blue Economy: More Opportunities from Unutilized Atlantic Sea Cucumber Resources, $160,000

Dr. Jennifer Smith, School of Maritime Studies, Adaptive instructional systems to maintain seafarer proficiency in safety-critical skills, $160,000

Total: $320,000

Grenfell Campus

Dr. Jianghua Wu, School of Science and the Environment, Carbon cycling and greenhouse gas emissions in boreal peatlands under climate change, $175,000

Dr. Chad Cuss, School of Science and the Environment, Building the foundation for Environmental Nanogeochemistry, $150,000

Total: $325,000

Discovery Launch Supplement

Faculty of Science

Dr. Katie Wilson, Department of Biochemistry, Computational modeling of the structure and mechanism of membrane embedded glycosyltransferases, $12,500

Dr. Jeanette Wheeler, Department of Biology, Biophysical interactions between marine pathogenic bacteria and invertebrate larvae, $12,500

Dr. Noah Fleming, Department of Computer Science, Proofs, Circuits, and Total Functions, $12,500

Dr. Matthew Hamilton, Department of Computer Science, Systems for Rendering, Storage and Transmission of Immersive Media, $12,500

Dr. Karteek Popuri, Department of Computer Science, Multimodal and longitudinal image analysis technologies for advanced clinical decision support, $12,500

Dr. Philippe Belley, Department of Earth Sciences, Towards predictive exploration for gem corundum (ruby/sapphire) deposits: Developing new deposit models, exploration vectors, and heavy mineral based exploration methods, $12,500

Dr. Steven Denyszyn, Department of Earth Sciences, Supercontinental breakup marked by trans-continental, metalliferous, belts of mafic magmatism, $12,500

Dr. David Lowe, Department of Earth Sciences, Discriminating the tectonic and climate forces on Ediacaran diamictite sedimentation, $12,500

Total: $100,000

Faculty of Medicine

Dr. Janna Andronowski, Division of BioMedical Sciences, A multiscale model of bone remodeling to investigate interskeletal variability in biomechanical dynamics through the synergistic study of 3D cortical bone microarchitecture and cellular organization, $12,500

Dr. Deepak Kaushik, Division of Biomedical Sciences, Identification of metabolic mediators of microglial function during development, $12,500

Total: $25,000

Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science

Dr. Liam Morrissey, Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, Studying the Interaction of Solar Wind Plasma with Exposed Minerals and Materials, $12,500

Total: $12,500

School of Human Kinetics and Recreation

Dr. Gregory Pearcey, It takes persistence to paint a PICture – the role of monoamines in producing human motor output, $12,500

Total: $12,500

Marine Institute

Dr. Jennifer Smith, School of Maritime Studies, Adaptive instructional systems to maintain seafarer proficiency in safety-critical skills, $12,500

Total: $12,500

Grenfell Campus

Dr. Chad Cuss, School of Science and the Environment, Building the foundation for Environmental Nanogeochemistry, $12,500

Total: $12,500

Research Tools and Instruments

Faculty of Science

Dr. Shyamchand Mayengbam, Department of Biochemistry, A multicomponent analytical gas chromatography for biological metabolites, $148,529

Total: $148,529

Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science

Dr. Mohammad Al Janaideh, Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, A Dual-Arm Water Robot Handler for Precision Mechatronics and MEMS Characterizations, $149,488

Total: $149,488

Northern Research Supplements

Faculty of Science

Dr. Philippe Belley, Department of Earth Sciences, Towards predictive exploration for gem corundum (ruby/sapphire) deposits: Developing new deposit models, exploration vectors, and heavy mineral based exploration methods, $43,310

Total: $43,310

Subatomic Physics Discovery Grants

Grenfell Campus

Dr. Svetlana Barkanova, School of Science and the Environment, Multi-Loop Calculations for Precision Experiments, $100,000

Total: $100,000

PromoScience

Labrador Campus

Dr. Ashlee Cunsolo, School of Arctic and Subarctic Studies, Labrador Lands & Waters Science Camp, $94,800

Total: $94,800

Banting Post-doctoral Fellowships

Below is a listing of Memorial’s results from the Banting Post-doctoral Fellowships competition.

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

Dr. Evan Andrews, Department of Geography, Exploring an Anticipatory Governance Framework for Small-Scale Fisheries in Sustainable and Equitable Oceans, $140,000

School of Social Work

Dr. Nicole Schott, “Eating Disorder” Treatment, Recovery and Survival: Sharing, Gathering and Co-Creating Research-Informed Mad Art, $140,000

Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science

Dr. Yiqi Cao, Department of Civil Engineering, Developing a sustainable degrade-sequestrate (DS) bioreactor to simultaneously treat marine oily wastewater and capture CO2 in the Arctic and Northern Atlantic Oceans, $140,000

Total: $420,000

A number of other Memorial researchers are co-applicants, collaborators and partners on other projects that received support.